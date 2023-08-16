News you can trust since 1853
Armed police called to house in Halifax and man arrested after climbing onto roof to evade capture

A man has been arrested after armed police were called to a house off Boothtown Road in Halifax in the early hours of this morning.
By Tom Scargill
Published 16th Aug 2023, 12:08 BST- 1 min read

At 5.47am today, police were called to a report of an ongoing domestic incident at a property off Boothtown Road, Halifax.

Local officers attended with support of armed officers as it was reported a man was in possession a weapon.

The man had climbed onto the roof of the property to evade officers but was detained and arrested a short time later.

Boothtown Road was closed for a short period of time, whilst emergency services were in attendance, but has since been reopened.