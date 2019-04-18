Armed police in Ripponden arrest men 'seen waving gun' in street

Armed police officers were called to Ripponden after reports of man seen waving a gun in the street.

The police helicopter was also scrambled to the incident in Brig Royd yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon where there were unconfirmed reports circulating online described a man waving a gun

An eye witness said three police Range Rover type vehicles stopped outside the Conservative club and officers wearing balaclavas and protective clothing were heavily armed

with automatic rifles and pistols.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police attended at Brig Royd, Sowerby Bridge at about 2.41pm after a member of the public reported a man there was in possession of what they thought was a firearm.

"Armed officers attended and following enquiries arrested two men in connection with the report.

"They remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of what took place."

