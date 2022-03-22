Arrests made to tackle violence and abuse against women

Following the launch of the VAWG strategy in December last year, the Force have been working on building trust and confidence in policing, pursuit of preparators, and creating safer spaces.

The week of action centred around the second priority – pursuit of perpetrators, aiming to carry out enforcement work against offenders who are wanted for VAWG related offences and carrying out work across the county.

Each district supported the week of action, with events, enforcement activity and engaging with victims, working closely with partnership agencies and carried out the following:

Tackling violence and abuse against women and girls (VAWG).

There was a total of 59 proactive arrests for VAWG related offences and more than 114 offender management visits.

Victims were revisited who previously did not want to speak to police are now engaging and were offered further support and help

In both Calderdale and Bradford, local meetings, clinics, visiting schools and engagement stalls has been some of the work undertaken this week to encourage the creating of safe spaces, speaking to local women, and supporting the ongoing work to tackle violence against women and girls.

As an organisation, last year West Yorkshire Police became White Ribbon accredited, which is a global campaign to take a stand to end all male violence against women and to take action.

West Yorkshire Police will continue to have a zero-tolerance policy towards abuse, harassment and violence against women and girls and will support in changing the behaviour and culture that leads to offending.

Detective Superintendent Lee Berry, of West Yorkshire Police lead for VAWG, said: “This week has shown what fantastic work our officers and staff are doing to put a stop to abuse, harassment and violence against women and girls and to look after and protect our victims.

“Nobody should be fearful of or subjected to violence or come to any harm because of their gender and we will continue to support those in need when they need it the most.

“Violence against women and girls can have a catastrophic impact on those subjected it to it but also on society as a whole.

“I hope that the ongoing work gives our communities across the county the reassurance and confidence that we are committed to do everything we can to bring the preparators of these abhorrent crimes to justice.