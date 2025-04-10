Arson attack in Halifax street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are investigating an arson attack in Halifax.

Firefighters from Illingworth Fire Station were called to a vehicle on fire on Alder Grove in Illingworth at 11.07pm on Tuesday.

West Yorkshire Fire Service has said the cause of the fire was recorded as “deliberate” and police were also called to the scene.

Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.