Ash Green School fire: Police reaction as man found guilty of torching Halifax primary school

Police have welcomed the guilty verdict in the case of a man accused of setting fire to a Halifax primary school and library.

By sarah fitton
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 9:47 am
Updated Thursday, 28th July 2022, 9:49 am

Aaron Foster, 20, of Stanningley Drive in Mixenden, caused £180,000 worth of damage to Mixenden Library when it was set alight in August 2020.

On the evening of February 1 this year, he started a blaze which engulfed the upper site of Ash Green Primary School, also in Mixenden.

He had denied both arson charges, but a jury at Bradford Crown Court returned unanimous guilty verdicts at the end of his trial yesterday (Wednesday).

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

Headteacher of Ash Green Primary School Mungo Sheppard at the school the day after the blaze

The officer who led the investigation, Detective Constable Louise Halliwell of Calderdale CID, said: “We welcome the verdict of the jury in the case today as hopefully it will provide some reassurance to the local community.”

Foster was remanded back into custody after the guilty verdicts were returned and Recorder Simon Myerson QC said fixed his sentence hearing for October 12.

The huge fire at Ash Green Primary School caused tremendous damage, destroying four classrooms belonging to Years 3 to 6.

Thanks to a tremendous effort by the school, parents and the rest of the community, children were able to be back in the school just a few weeks later.

Read More

Read More
20-year-old man found guilty of arson attack at Calderdale primary school