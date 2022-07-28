Ash Green School fire: Police reaction as man found guilty of torching Halifax primary school

Aaron Foster, 20, of Stanningley Drive in Mixenden, caused £180,000 worth of damage to Mixenden Library when it was set alight in August 2020.

On the evening of February 1 this year, he started a blaze which engulfed the upper site of Ash Green Primary School, also in Mixenden.

He had denied both arson charges, but a jury at Bradford Crown Court returned unanimous guilty verdicts at the end of his trial yesterday (Wednesday).

Headteacher of Ash Green Primary School Mungo Sheppard at the school the day after the blaze

The officer who led the investigation, Detective Constable Louise Halliwell of Calderdale CID, said: “We welcome the verdict of the jury in the case today as hopefully it will provide some reassurance to the local community.”

Foster was remanded back into custody after the guilty verdicts were returned and Recorder Simon Myerson QC said fixed his sentence hearing for October 12.

The huge fire at Ash Green Primary School caused tremendous damage, destroying four classrooms belonging to Years 3 to 6.