Attack victim suffers broken leg in Halifax town centre assault

A man suffered a broken leg in an early morning attack in Halifax town centre.

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Halifax in the early hours of Sunday morning (May 26).

Officers were called to Yates on Silver Street at 12.30am, to a report of a 41-year-old male being assaulted. He sustained a broken leg in the assault.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and has been released while investigations continue.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault or anyone who has any information to contact Calderdale CID.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 13190266863.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

