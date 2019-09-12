Attackers break man's leg in Calderdale assault outside pub

A man had his leg broken and suffered facial injuries after a attack outside a pub in Calderdale.

West Yorkshire Policem who released the details yesterday, are appealing for witnesses following an assault outside the Barge and Barrel in Elland.

The attack happened outside the public house on Park Road, Elland, between 11pm and 11.40pm on Wednesday, August 21.

The victim, a 58-year-old man, suffered a facial injury and broken leg in the assault.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time of this offence which could assist in their ongoing enquiries.

Witnesses are asked to contact Calderdale CID via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us quoting crime reference 13190428520.

Two men, aged 52 and 24, have been arrested in connection with this offence and have been released under investigation.

