Audi driver pulled over by police in Brighouse ordered to remove tinted windows

A driver of an Audi car was ordered to remove his heavily tinted windows by police.

Officers stopped the vehicle on Wakefield Road on September 22.

The West Yorkshire Police officer known as Traffic Dave on Twitter posted the pictures on social media of the front side windows.

He said: "Front windows must let at least 70 per cent of light through, the ones on this Audi only let through 16 per cent. The driver agreed to remove the tints rather than face a prohibition notice."

A traffic offence report was issued for dangerous parts.

