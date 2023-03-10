'Awful, disgusting' Halifax child abuser jailed after judge decides he is still a danger to young girls

David Hammond, 44, was found guilty by a jury last November of a series of non-recent sexual abuse charges involving a child.

Today (Friday) Recorder David Gordon said Hammond, of Crabtree Street in Halifax, had made threats to secure his victim’s silence and had clearly acted in a “sexually predatory manner” in carrying out the abuse.

Last November, the jury at Bradford Crown Court disbelieved Hammond’s claims under oath and he was unanimously convicted of charges including attempted oral rape, sexual assault by penetration of a child and causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

David Hammond

In a victim personal statement read out by prosecutor David McGonigal, the victim described how Hammond’s abuse had taken away her smile and how she would hate him forever.

She said she had suffered nightmares and described Hammond as “an awful disgusting man”.

Recorder Gordon said the statement showed that Hammond’s abuse had had a devastating effect on the complainant and he noted that the defendant had not shown any remorse for his offending.

“One can only hope that she, in the fullness of time, gets some assistance, perhaps some counselling, and can better deal with the awful memories that keep her awake at night,” said the judge.

He said Hammond’s previous good character counted for “little or nothing” in such a case.

Hammond was sentenced to 13 years in prison with an extended licence period of 5 years

Recorder Gordon said a jail sentence of 13 years alone would not address the risk posed by Hammond and it was necessary to protect the public to pass an extended sentence.

He ordered that the extended licence period of five years be added and explained that Hammond would now have to serve two-thirds of the 13-year prison term before he could be considered for release by the parole board.

But he warned Hammond that he may end up having to serve the full 13 years before being released.

Recorder Gordon said Hammond will now have to register as a sex offender for life and he must comply with indefinite orders banning him from contacting the complainant and having unsupervised contact with girls under 18.

