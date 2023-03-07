Neighbourhood Policing Team officers patrolling in North and East Halifax arrested the man on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and criminal damage.

The arrest was one of four made over last weekend by the team deployed as part of Operation Heelfield – a crackdown on yob driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four vehicles – including three motorbikes - were chased after failing to stop for police and four people were stopped and searched.

The patrols took place over the weekend

Three vehicles were seized for not being insured or other document offences and several intelligence reports were submitted regarding vehicles being used by banned drivers and cars suspected to be being used for drug dealing.

Police issued 10 tickets including to a driver who had three children in their car who were not wearing seatbelts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad