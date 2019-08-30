Axe-wielding burglars break into Halifax house and steal jewellery

Burglars have broken into a Halifax house using an axe and stole jewellery from the property.

Detectives in Halifax are appealing for information following a burglary, which occurred on Friday August 23 2019 at an address on Burnley Road in Warley.

The axe used in the Halifax house burglary

Between 1pm and 2:30pm, the door of a property was damaged, before an unknown number of suspects entered and stole an amount of jewellery.

An axe was also found, which is believed to have been used to enter the unoccupied house.

Detective Constable Jason Mohan is investigating the incident and has released an image of the tool seized.

DC Mohan said it is important that they trace the store from which it was purchased:

“I am particularly appealing to shopkeepers of small and medium size DIY stores in the locality of Halifax and surrounding areas that stock, or have recently sold a KAKU short handled axe," he said.

“The sale of the axe would be prior to and including Friday 23rd August 2019 and is distinguishable by the orange price sticker on the handle.

“If you have any information regarding the sale of this axe please contact us immediately, as it may help us to identify those responsible.”

Anyone who could assist with the ongoing enquiries should contact DC 6071 Mohan at Halifax CID on the non-emergency number 101 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting crime ref 13190432035.

