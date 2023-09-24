Axes, bats and zombie knife seized by police after stopping suspicious trio in Halifax

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were on patrol in Ovenden yesterday (Saturday) when they spotted the trio “acting suspiciously” in a vehicle.

When they stopped and searched the men, they found drugs including cannabis edibles and a sizeable amount of cash.

Police then went to search the men’s homes where the found axes, bats and knives including the zombie knife.

The zombie knife discovered hidden under a mattress

At one of the homes, they also found a scooter with false plates which had been reported stolen from Huddersfield in August.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call West Yorkshire Police on 101.

Officers can also be contacted by visiting West Yorkshire Police’s website and using the live chat.