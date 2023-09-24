News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

Axes, bats and zombie knife seized by police after stopping suspicious trio in Halifax

A frightening weapons haul including a zombie knife which had been hidden under a mattress were seized by police after stopping three men in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th Sep 2023, 16:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 16:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers were on patrol in Ovenden yesterday (Saturday) when they spotted the trio “acting suspiciously” in a vehicle.

When they stopped and searched the men, they found drugs including cannabis edibles and a sizeable amount of cash.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police then went to search the men’s homes where the found axes, bats and knives including the zombie knife.

The zombie knife discovered hidden under a mattressThe zombie knife discovered hidden under a mattress
The zombie knife discovered hidden under a mattress
Most Popular

At one of the homes, they also found a scooter with false plates which had been reported stolen from Huddersfield in August.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call West Yorkshire Police on 101.

Officers can also be contacted by visiting West Yorkshire Police’s website and using the live chat.

Information that might help with a police investigation can be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.