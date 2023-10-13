Police in Halifax have seized two bin bags full of illegal vapes and cigarettes.

The contraband products were seized after checks on shops by officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team and West Yorkshire Trading Standards yesterday (Thursday).

The police said: “The majority of premises were abiding by the rules however the pictured items were seized as they were either counterfeit or unsafe for use.”

The seizure comes after three Calderdale shops were fined for selling vapes to a child last month.