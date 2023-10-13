News you can trust since 1853
Banned vapes: More illegal vapes and cigarettes seized by police in Halifax

Police in Halifax have seized two bin bags full of illegal vapes and cigarettes.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 13th Oct 2023, 10:11 BST
The contraband products were seized after checks on shops by officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team and West Yorkshire Trading Standards yesterday (Thursday).

The police said: “The majority of premises were abiding by the rules however the pictured items were seized as they were either counterfeit or unsafe for use.”

The seizure comes after three Calderdale shops were fined for selling vapes to a child last month.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.