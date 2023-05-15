The accident happened on Saddleworth Road in Barkisland at around 1pm, close to Barkisland Post Office and General Store.

A black Vauxhall Corsa smashed into a parked horsebox.

The 20-year-old man driving the Corsa was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Saturday

No other injuries were reported.

Police say their enquiries suggest the car was travelling in convoy with two other vehicles when the crash happened, and three men have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

West Yorkshire’s Major Road Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or what happened before, and would also be keen to hear from anyone who has footage that may assist the investigation.

Anyone who can help should contact the team on 101 or by visiting www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat . The log reference is 0791 of May 13.

The man’s death is the second on Calderdale’s roads in less than a week.

A teenager – 19-year-old Felix Jackson – was killed in a crash on Burnley Road in Luddenden Foot on Sunday, May 7.

