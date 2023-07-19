Baseball bat and cash found in car stopped by police in yob driving crackdown in Halifax

Officers patrolling as part of Operation Heelfield – a crackdown on anti-social use of vehicles in Halifax – stopped the car in Mixenden over the weekend.

A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and possessing criminal property.

Officers also recovered a moped stolen from Elland with cloned plates after it was spotted being ridden by two men.

The baseball bat was found in car

Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team posted: “The rider decided that the best plan of action was to ride at the cops and then fall off and run off but not before both males discarded their helmets full of forensic opportunities.”

And police seized a vehicle and reported a man for driving while disqualified after stopping the car on Pellon Lane, and a man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after being stopped in Mixenden and testing positive for cocaine.