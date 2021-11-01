Bat wielding attackers flee from scene after injuring man in Halifax street
Police officers in Calderdale are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Halifax.
The incident occurred in Boothtown Road close to the Shell Garage on Wednesday October 27 between 6pm and 6.30pm.
The victim, a 20-year-old man, was approached by two people, a male and a female, who tried to engage him in conversation.
It is then reported that the woman then attacked the male, with what is believed to be a metal bat, before making off from the scene on foot.
The victim was left with bruising to his torso.
Officers are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who may have been driving in the area with dashcam footage at the time of the incident.
Those who are able to assist with enquiries are asked to contact 101, quoting crime reference number 13210552260 or via the 101 livechat facility on the website www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat
Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.