Calderdale District CID would like to speak with anyone who has information about the theft or who has been offered the items pictured for sale following the incident on the evening of May 17.

The burglary took place after suspects broke a house on Becketts Closeand made off with jewellery and a car. other Buy a Photo

The stolen items included a Tissot watch, necklaces and earrings. other Buy a Photo

Anyone who has seen the pictured items, been offered them for sale or who has any information about the break-in is asked to contact Calderdale District CID on 01422 337086 other Buy a Photo

Information can also be given online atwww.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat other Buy a Photo

View more