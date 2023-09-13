News you can trust since 1853
Bid to reassure Halifax residents ahead of Bonfire Night after up to 80 youths hurled fireworks at emergency services and boy died

Work is underway to reassure residents in part of Halifax where scores of youths were hurling fireworks and a boy died last Bonfire Night.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 13th Sep 2023, 15:04 BST- 1 min read
Representatives from the police, fire service, Calderdale Community Protection and Halifax Central Initiative have been in Plum Street and Vickerman Street, both off Parkinson Lane, today (Wednesday).

They say they have been working on community engagement and reassurance ahead of Bonfire Night, which last year saw people in the area describe seeing up to 80 youths hurling fireworks at emergency services and setting them off at homes, businesses and cars.

Tragically, a 17-year-old boy from Bradford died after he fell through a greenhouse in a garden of a house on Vickerman Street.

Members of Calderdale Community Protection have joined police, firefighters and Halifax Central Initiative to reassure and engage with residents todayMembers of Calderdale Community Protection have joined police, firefighters and Halifax Central Initiative to reassure and engage with residents today
One of the then ward members for the area, Councillor Faisal Shoukat, said at the time that he wanted a robust plan put into action, including stepping up work with high school students and tougher penalties for shops found selling fireworks to under-18s.

He told the Courier: ““It feels like a line has been drawn in the sand. We don’t ever want to be here again.”

Calderdale Community Action tweeted today it had been assisting West Yorkshire Police, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Halifax Central Initiative with the community engagement and reassurance around Bonfire Night.

"Really good engagement and ideas from the local community which will be fed back,” they said.