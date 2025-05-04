Bike seized and rider charged as Calderdale police crackdown on nuisance riders

Police targeting nuisance motorbikes in Calderdale have seized a bike and charged the rider.

A spokesperson for the team said: “We are committed to dealing with reports of anti-social behaviour and nuisance bikes and have a variety of actions and interventions that can be used against those identified as being responsible."

Police have urged people to help them when reporting an incident by including the name or good description of the rider and the bike, including any distinctive markings or stickers; registration number; address of where the bike is stored or comes from and goes to; s much detail as possible about the nuisance, the dates and times, the riders, the bikes, and any vehicles used to transport them if that is the case; any footage or pictures.