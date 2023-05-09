Bikes seized by police in Elland after reports of anti-social behaviour

After officers visited the area where anti-social behaviour was reported, a large number of motorbikes failed to stop, with one rider receiving a Section 59 warning for anti-social riding.

An off-road bike and a quad bike, neither of which were displaying number plates, were also seized.

Officers also seized a black moped in Ovenden which was being ridden with no insurance and with the VIN number ground off. The vehicle is being examined by the police’s Vehicle Identification Unit.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

After receiving numerous reports of anti-social use of vehicles on Ovenden Green, a motorbike rider failed to stop for police before the vehicle was found abandoned in the Ovenden area. Checks on the bike showed that it was on false plates with the true identity of the bike found to be an outstanding stolen bike from the Leeds area.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo: West Yorkshire Police