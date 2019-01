A 47 year old man is due to appear at court this morning (Thursday 10 January) charged with a historical rape offence.

Mohammed Alam, of Hartopp Road, Birmingham will appear at Leeds Magistrates Court.

The charge relates to an allegation of rape in the Calderdale area in 2001.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.