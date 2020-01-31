Blood, break-ins, and a bullet: Calderdale village caught up in spate of crime

A spate of crime has hit a Calderdale community causing 'shock' and worry.

At 2.30am today, the owner of a grey BMW parked on the Shoulder of Mutton carpark, on Carr House Lane, in Shelf, was victim to a break-in, where a thief stole cash, clothing and a watch amounting to nearly £1,000.

Less than 30 hours previous, on January 29, a home also on Carr House Lane was the scene of a brutal attack by two balaclava-clad men with a hammer, which made off with a white transit van and a pair of keys to another van.

Ryan Williams, 21, of Stump Cross, who owns the BMW said: "I woke up this morning and found my car had rolled down the road after I parked it up in the pub carpark.

"It turns out two rocks had been thrown through my car-driver window and one the rocks must have hit the handbrake.

"I'm in shock and very angry because I've had £150 stolen, a watch and a coat each worth £200, and the damage to my window is going to cost £150.

"I've had no sleep today after everything that's happened.

"It's strange something like this has happened to me after the incident on Wednesday just next door."

Speaking about the home attack at Carr House Lane, police said: "A group of men wearing balaclavas attacked two men with what is believed to be a claw hammer.

"One man suffered cuts to his head, and was treated in hospital with none life threatening injuries, the other man suffered superficial injuries which did not need hospital treatment.

"A white transit van with customised alloy wheels was stolen."

The home on Carr House Lane, which still has blood splatters outside two days on, is currently having renovation work done to it.

A crime scene investigator at the scene today believes the armed attack could be due to the balaclava-clad men wanting to steal expensive tools and equipment.

One eyewitness said: "Attacking two people with a hammer to steal tools seems very excessive."

During an second investigation on the home today, police discovered a bullet which they are looking into as part of attack on January 29 and said the find was "very odd".

On December 16, the Shoulder of Mutton pub was broken into at the rear of the property, where a burglar was caught by the licensee trying to steal £2,500.

Police detectives in Calderdale are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward regarding the incident on January 29.

Detective Inspector Mark Truelove of Calderdale CID said: "This was clearly a frightening experience for the victims and enquiries are ongoing to find the perpetrators.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who was in and around the Carr House Lane area near to the public house to come forward.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference 13200052806."

Police are also appealing to anyone who might know about the grey BMW break-in and are asked to contact police on 101, quoting police crime reference number: 13200055264.

