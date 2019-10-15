BMW speedster clocked at 25mph over the legal speed limit on the M62

A BMW driver has been handed a speeding ticket after getting caught travelling 25mph over the legal speed limit.

The speedster was caught by the West Yorkshire Police Road Policing Unit on October 11 at 11.41pm.

The speeding BMW on the M62 (Picture West Yorkshire Police Road Policing Unit)

The car was pulled over at junction 25 Brighouse on the M62.

Posting the incident on Twitter the unit said: "Vehicle sighted travelling 95mph on the M62 eastbound. It is not acceptable to travel at these speeds. Driver issued with ticket for speeding and awaits a fine and points."

The road policing unit is responsible for the policing of the road network throughout the Force, an area of 2029 km2 with a population of approximately 2,108,000 people.

Within this area there are roads of all types including one of the busiest motorway networks in Europe.

This network includes the M62 Trans-Pennine motorway; the highest and the most congested in the country.

As well as the M62 the unit also cover the M1, M621, M606, A1 and A1(M); a total distance of over 213 carriageway miles in some of the most challenging of environments.

Safer Roads Officers are part of a larger team of officers and operate from two strategically placed bases to cover the Force area; including the motorway network and to maximize the use of the resources available at any one time.

This co-location helps to facilitate effective relationships with local NPT and Response Commanders to jointly tackle local issues.