Body found in search for missing pensioner with dementia

A body has been found in the search for a missing Calderdale man with dementia.

A large search operation was launched yesterday to try and find 75-year-old Anthony Conroy from the Cragg Vale area of Mytholmroyd.

He was last seen at 3pm (yesterday) walking past the Robin Hood Public House along Cragg Road.

Police officers issued an update that the pensioner may have been seen around the Stacks Lane area of Cragg Vale around 6pm-6:30pm with his small white dog.

Offiers from West Yorkshire police have confirmed that a body has been found in the search for a missing Calderdale man and the family of Anthony Conroy have been informed.