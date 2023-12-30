Bomb squad called to Halifax, residents asked to leave their homes and roads shut today after police discover 'suspicious device'
A cordon is in place in Illingworth which includes diversions on Keighley Road after police found the object while searching a building in Illingworth.
Some residents have been asked to temporarily leave their homes as a precaution while Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officers attend.
The 100m cordon includes road closures on Natty Lane and Keighley Road between Cobblestones Drive and Illingworth Road.
Diversions have been put in place on Keighley Road.
For those driving from Halifax to Keighley it will be right onto Illingworth Road from Keighley Road, then left onto Green Lane, then left onto Pavement Lane and then right onto Keighley Road.
For those driving from Keighley to Halifax it will be left onto Pavement Lane from Keighley Road, right onto Green Lane, right onto Illingworth Road and then left back on to Keighley Road.
An area has been set up at Illingworth Sports and Social Club on Keighley Road for displaced residents.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the search was being made after two people were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of firarms offences.
“There will be a visible police presence in the area to reassure the community,” said the spokesperson.
"This incident follows the execution of a warrant at a property on Natty Lane, Illingworth, on Thursday.
"Two people have been arrested from two addresses on suspicion of firearms offences and are currently in custody.”