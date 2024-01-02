Bomb squad: Halifax woman and Luddenden Foot man in court facing Explosive Substances Act charges after bomb squad called to Illingworth in Halifax
Paul Bruveris, aged 46 and of Dene View in Luddendenfoot, and Rochelle Morrisson, aged 37 and of Natty Lane in Illingworth, appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court yesterday and were remanded into custody.
The charges come after roads were shut, people were asked to leave their homes and the bomb squad were called to Illingworth on Saturday.
As reported by the Courier, police searching a house in the area had found what they described as a “suspicious object” on Saturday morning.
At least one controlled explosion was carried out by specialist army officers to dispose of the object.
A 100m cordon was set up in Natty Lane and Keighley Road between Cobblestones Drive and Illingworth Road, with drivers diverted.
People had to leave their homes for most of Saturday, with a base set up for them at Illingworth Sports and Social Club.