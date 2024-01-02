Two people have been in court charged with Explosive Substances Act offences after the bomb squad was called to Halifax.

Paul Bruveris, aged 46 and of Dene View in Luddendenfoot, and Rochelle Morrisson, aged 37 and of Natty Lane in Illingworth, appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court yesterday and were remanded into custody.

The charges come after roads were shut, people were asked to leave their homes and the bomb squad were called to Illingworth on Saturday.

As reported by the Courier, police searching a house in the area had found what they described as a “suspicious object” on Saturday morning.

Police in Illingworth in Halifax on Saturday

At least one controlled explosion was carried out by specialist army officers to dispose of the object.

A 100m cordon was set up in Natty Lane and Keighley Road between Cobblestones Drive and Illingworth Road, with drivers diverted.