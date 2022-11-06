The 17-year-old was found injured in the garden on Vickerman Street, off Parkinson Lane, shortly before 8.15pm yesterday (Saturday).

As reported by the Courier earlier today, he was taken to hospital but could not be saved.

People living in the area say the boy is thought to be from Bradford.

Police on Vickerman Street in Halifax last night after a teenage boy died

He is understood to be among scores of teens who descended on the area last night.

Some youths were hurling fireworks at emergency services and setting them off at homes, businesses and cars.

One woman said “They’ve come from all over. Some of them aren’t even from Halifax.

"This is usually a quiet area but last year Bonfire Night was bad.”

Another said she had gone out for the evening because the area had been “flooded” by youths for last year’s Bonfire Night when “riot police” had been called.

"When I got back there was an ambulance blocking the road and police vans,” she said.

"It’s just so shocking. Last year there was riot police and this year someone has died.”

Police said they were called by the ambulance service shortly before 8.15pm yesterday to reports of an injured young man.

Crime scene investigators have been at Vickerman Street today to establish the full facts of what happened.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The matter has been reported to the Independent Office of Police Conduct as police were called to the vicinity due to a report of fireworks being set off prior to the incident.”