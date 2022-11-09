Mohammed Qais Ratyal, from Bradford, was found injured in a garden on Vickerman Street on Saturday evening.

Residents said he had fallen through a greenhouse.

The 17-year-old was taken to hospital but could not be saved.

Flowers left where the boy was found hurt on Vickerman Street, Halifax.

An out-of-school club in Bradford, where the teenager used to go, has described him as “friendly, polite and hardworking”.

Raising Explorers, on Carlisle Road, said: “The Raising Explorers team share their sincere, heartfelt condolences with his family, friends and loved ones at this most difficult time.

"He was friendly, polite and hardworking. He will be remembered in our prayers and dua.”

An inquest into his death is listed to open on Monday (November 14) at Bradford Coroner’s Court.

Police at Vickerman Street on Sunday morning

Police, Calderdale Council and other agencies are understood to be meeting today to discuss the disorder that happened on Parkinson Lane on Bonfire Night.

As reported by the Courier, people in the area described seeing up to 80 youths hurling fireworks at emergency services and setting them off at homes, businesses and cars.

Many had come from out of the area, said residents.

One of the ward members for the area, Councillor Faisal Shoukat, has said he wants a robust plan put into action, including stepping up work with high school students and tougher penalties for shops found selling fireworks to under-18s.

He described the situation on Parkinson Lane on Saturday as “out of control”.

“It feels like a line has been drawn in the sand,” he said. “We don’t ever want to be here again.”