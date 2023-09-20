News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Bonfire Night: Halifax MP's call for extra police powers after night of fireworks mayhem saw 100 officers called to one Halifax street

Halifax’s MP is calling for extra police powers this Bonfire Night after Halifax residents were “terrorised” by a gang of 80 youths hurling fireworks.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Sep 2023, 13:49 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Last year’s November 5 saw 100 police officers deployed to Parkinson Lane where fireworks were being set off towards buildings and cars.

One person reported up to 80 teens in the area, throwing lit fireworks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Holly Lynch has been raising the matter in Parliament, asking the Government what extra backing it give the emergency services ahead of this year’s Bonfire Night.

MP for Halifax Holly Lynch has been speaking in Parliament ahead of this year's Bonfire Night after last year's fireworks chaosMP for Halifax Holly Lynch has been speaking in Parliament ahead of this year's Bonfire Night after last year's fireworks chaos
MP for Halifax Holly Lynch has been speaking in Parliament ahead of this year's Bonfire Night after last year's fireworks chaos
Most Popular

She told other ministers: "In my constituency in recent years we have experienced a real escalation in anti-social behaviour and quite violent disorder, particularly around Bonfire Night.

"Last year, police had to deploy 100 officers to just one area of my constituency where local communities were being terrorised.

"Can I ask the minister what consideration has he made of additional powers or resources to those areas up and down the country who are anticipating further unacceptable disorder ahead of this year’s Bonfire Night?”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Responding, MP Chris Philp, who is a Minister of State for the Home Office, said there are powers already available to police and councils, such as public space protection orders.

As reported by the Courier, work is underway to reassure residents in the area where the chaos took place last year.

Representatives from the police, fire service, Calderdale Community Protection and Halifax Central Initiative have been in Plum Street and Vickerman Street, both off Parkinson Lane, working on community engagement and reassurance.