Last year’s November 5 saw 100 police officers deployed to Parkinson Lane where fireworks were being set off towards buildings and cars.

One person reported up to 80 teens in the area, throwing lit fireworks.

Holly Lynch has been raising the matter in Parliament, asking the Government what extra backing it give the emergency services ahead of this year’s Bonfire Night.

She told other ministers: "In my constituency in recent years we have experienced a real escalation in anti-social behaviour and quite violent disorder, particularly around Bonfire Night.

"Last year, police had to deploy 100 officers to just one area of my constituency where local communities were being terrorised.

"Can I ask the minister what consideration has he made of additional powers or resources to those areas up and down the country who are anticipating further unacceptable disorder ahead of this year’s Bonfire Night?”

Responding, MP Chris Philp, who is a Minister of State for the Home Office, said there are powers already available to police and councils, such as public space protection orders.

As reported by the Courier, work is underway to reassure residents in the area where the chaos took place last year.