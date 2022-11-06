The 17-year-old was found hurt in the garden of a house on Vickerman Street, off Parkinson Lane.

He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said they were called by the ambulance service shortly before 8.15pm yesterday to reports of an injured young man.

Police at a house on Vickerman Street in Halifax today after youths were hurling fireworks in Parkinson Lane last night

Crime scene investigators have been at Vickerman Street this morning to establish the full facts of what happened.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The matter has been reported to the Independent Office of Police Conduct as police were called to the vicinity due to a report of fireworks being set off prior to the incident.”

As this dramatic video shows, there was disorder on Parkinson Lane last night, with fireworks being set off in the street towards buildings and cars.

One person reported up to 80 teens in the area, hurling fireworks.

