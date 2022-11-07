Councillor Faisal Shoukat, one of the councillors for Park Ward, described the situation on Parkinson Lane on Saturday as “out of control”, and said the community has been rocked by the death of a 17-year-old boy who was found injured on nearby Vickerman Street.

“It feels like a line has been drawn in the sand,” he said. “We don’t ever want to be here again.

"This year just got out of control, especially when you’ve got youngsters coming from outside the area.

Police on Vickerman Street in Halifax after the boy's death

“A 17-year-old boy has had his life cut short. I think everyone is just in shock.

"Prayers are going out to the family in Bradford and we’re sending our condolences.”

As reported by the Courier, residents have said the young man – believed to be from Bradford - had fallen through a greenhouse before being found injured in the garden of a house on Saturday evening.

He was taken to hospital but could not be saved.

On the same night, people in the area described seeing up to 80 youths hurling fireworks at emergency services and setting them off at homes, businesses and cars.

Many had come from out of the area, said residents.

There was also trouble on the same street last Bonfire Night, and Councillor Shoukat said youth work project Himmat had people working in the lead-up to November 5 and until midnight on the night in a bid to prevent trouble with local young people.

But they were not expecting teens to come from other areas into Halifax.

He added Government cuts have left youth services incredibly stretched.

People are still reeling from Saturday night’s events, he added, but the community is pulling together.

He said the police have called a meeting this week with other agencies to discuss what went on and the way forward.

He wants to see a robust plan put into action, including stepping up work with high school students and tougher penalties for shops found selling fireworks to under-18s.

"Teenagers need to know that this tragedy is a case in point of how ‘mischief night’ can soon get out of control and can effect any part of our borough,” he said.