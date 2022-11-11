So far, 18 boys and men – aged between 12 and 23 – have been arrested in connection with the disorder in Park Ward which included reports of youths hurling lit fireworks at cars and buildings.

Of those arrested, 15 are from Halifax.

Detectives are gathering footage from between 5pm and midnight that night in and around Plum Street, Hopwood Lane and Parkinson Lane.

Police are appealing for witnesses and video footage

They received multiple involving large groups of youths in the area with fireworks, including of criminal damage, public order and firework offences.

All those arrested have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Police say an extensive investigation is underway and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

They particularly want to hear from anyone with CCTV, dash cam or video footage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Samantha Lindsay, of Calderdale District Police, said: “Some of the behaviour witnessed in the Park Ward area of Halifax on Sunday was totally unacceptable and undermines the hard work, which was undertaken by a host of agencies, which led to otherwise peaceful celebrations across the district.

“Initial enquiries suggest most of those involved in the disorder are members of our community and not from other areas of the county.

“We were clear in our run up to Bonfire Night that we would fully investigate any anti-social behaviour by those who seek to risk the safety of the wider community.

“The test purchase operation last week was a key step in ensuring local businesses and retailers were abiding by the law and regulations around the sale of fireworks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A full investigation has now commenced by a dedicated team of detectives to identify those involved in the disorder in the Park Ward area, so we can take appropriate action.

"I would ask anyone who can assist our efforts to come forward.

“This type of behaviour is not going to be tolerated on our streets – we work alongside partners to help our communities feel safe and we need our communities to support our investigation to bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone with information can use the live chat function on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13220612085.

Advertisement Hide Ad