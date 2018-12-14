Boothtown Road (A647) now reopen following fatal crash in early hours

Boothtown Road (A647) is now reopen after a fatal collision in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident where a man died.

The road was closed for around eight hours from 3.30am this morning.

A silver Vauxhall Vectra was travelling from Halifax towards Queensbury and a Mercedes Actros HGV was travelling from Queensbury towards the Halifax area.

The two vehicles collided on the A647 Queensbury Road. The driver of the Vauxhall Vectra, a male in his 30s has died as a result of his injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information about either of the vehicles involved is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number *68 of 14 December.

