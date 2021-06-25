Boy, 12, found with knife as gang seen chasing person in Halifax streets
A 12-year-old boy was arrested by Halifax police officers after he was found with a knife.
On June 20 officers receive a call of a group of youths chasing someone in the street with one of the suspects in possession of a knife.
Officers attended and detained a 12-year-old boy who was searched.
He was found to have a knife on his persons and was subsequently arrested.
Halifax Neighbourhood policing team revealed details of the arrest.
Within the last 31 days there have been 4961 calls for Service in Calderdale resulting in 2048 crimes being recorded including;
922 Assaults
340 Public Order Offences
59 Drug Offences
15 Possession of Weapons
The above have resulted in 816 arrests being made.