Boy, 12, found with knife as gang seen chasing person in Halifax streets

On June 20 officers receive a call of a group of youths chasing someone in the street with one of the suspects in possession of a knife.

Officers attended and detained a 12-year-old boy who was searched.

He was found to have a knife on his persons and was subsequently arrested.

A 12-year-old boy was arrested after he was found carrying a knife

Halifax Neighbourhood policing team revealed details of the arrest.

Within the last 31 days there have been 4961 calls for Service in Calderdale resulting in 2048 crimes being recorded including;

922 Assaults

340 Public Order Offences

59 Drug Offences

15 Possession of Weapons