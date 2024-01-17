These people from Calderdale have all had their cases heard recently at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Sameer Sattar, aged 18 of Mayfield Gardens in Halifax, fined £300 and ordered to pay a £120 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance, without a licence and without due care and attention.

Glenn Hobson, aged 38 of Gibb Lane in Mount Tabor, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

Chloe Poskitt, aged 32 of Huddersfield Road in Brighouse, fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for failing to comply with a red traffic light.

Matthew Jackson, aged 31 of Healey Wood Road in Rastrick, fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.

Hassan Mahmood, aged 21 of Park Terrace in Halifax, fined £80 and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £110 costs for failing to stop for police and driving without due care and attention.

Ita Flaherty, aged 58 of Victoria Street in Rastrick, bound over in the sum of £100 for six months for breach of the peace.

Darcy Daniels, aged 21 of Newlands Grove in Northowram, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

William Finlay, aged 22 of Heath Hall in Halifax, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

Dale Bardsley, aged 40 of Coley Road in Hipperholme, fined £330 and ordered to pay a £120 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without a licence and an with an unsecured load.

Haider Asghar, aged 24 of Victoria Terrace in Halifax, fined £115 and ordered to pay a £46 victim surcharge and £90 costs for failing to comply with a red light.

Karmand Kadir, aged 28 of Boothtown Road in Halifax, fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 victim surcharge and banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance or a licence.

Zahid Mahmood, aged 43 of Spring Hall Gardens in Halifax, fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 victim surcharge and £90 costs for failing to comply with the zig-zag lines at a zebra crossing.

Korah McGeoch, aged 20 of Church Street in Heptonstall, fined £50 and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving without a licence and without due care and attention.

Leon Dibb, aged 34 of Industrial Street in Todmorden, fined £220 and ordered to pay a £176 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.

Ashley Prentice, aged 34 of Haley Court in Halifax, committed to prison for seven days for failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment.