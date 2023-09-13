News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Bradford Magistrates Court: 16 people from Halifax and the rest of Calderdale who have been up in court

All of these cases involved Calderdale residents who have been before Bradford Magistrates Court.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 13th Sep 2023, 11:29 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 11:29 BST
Daniel Briggs, aged 37, of Oakwood Gardens in Halifax fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for not wearing a seatbelt.

Benjamin Hiley, aged 31, of Crow Wood Park in Halifax fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

Richard Vallance, aged 61, of Blind Lane in Todmorden fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without an MOT certificate.

Bradford Magistrates CourtBradford Magistrates Court
Mollie-May O’Connor, aged 22, of Church Street in Halifax fined £100 for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

Asmat Khanum, aged 42, of Keighley Road in Halifax fined £92 and ordered to pay a £36 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without an MOT certificate.

Samera Yaqub, aged 40, of Eton Street in Halifax fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving a vehicle which had registration plates with incorrect spacing.

Stephen Byrne, aged 43, of Horley Green in Halifax fined £161 and ordered to pay a £64 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.

Ryan Lymm, aged 30, of Heywood Court in Halifax fined £60 for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

Joanne Patrick, aged 45, of Halifax Road in Todmorden fined £60 for failing to comply with the requirement of a community order.

Nabeel Hussain, aged 19, of Franklin Street in Halifax fined £120 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £48 and £110 costs for driving without insurance.

Luke Anderson, aged 30, of Crossley Gardens in Halifax fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

Zain Kayani, aged 30, of Tennyson Street in Halifax fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance.

Kyle Mathieson, aged 34, of Livingstone Street in Halifax fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance or a licence.

Craig Ward, aged 35, of Leeds Road in Halifax fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

Andrej Tancos, aged 40, of Mayfield Grove in Halifax fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £110 costs, and banned from driving for six months for stopping a vehicle in a zebra pedestrian crossing controlled area.

Craig Smith, aged 49, of West View Crescent in Halifax fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without due care and attention.