Bradford Magistrates Court: 16 people from Halifax and the rest of Calderdale who have been up in court
Daniel Briggs, aged 37, of Oakwood Gardens in Halifax fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for not wearing a seatbelt.
Benjamin Hiley, aged 31, of Crow Wood Park in Halifax fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.
Richard Vallance, aged 61, of Blind Lane in Todmorden fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without an MOT certificate.
Mollie-May O’Connor, aged 22, of Church Street in Halifax fined £100 for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.
Asmat Khanum, aged 42, of Keighley Road in Halifax fined £92 and ordered to pay a £36 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without an MOT certificate.
Samera Yaqub, aged 40, of Eton Street in Halifax fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving a vehicle which had registration plates with incorrect spacing.
Stephen Byrne, aged 43, of Horley Green in Halifax fined £161 and ordered to pay a £64 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.
Ryan Lymm, aged 30, of Heywood Court in Halifax fined £60 for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.
Joanne Patrick, aged 45, of Halifax Road in Todmorden fined £60 for failing to comply with the requirement of a community order.
Nabeel Hussain, aged 19, of Franklin Street in Halifax fined £120 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £48 and £110 costs for driving without insurance.
Luke Anderson, aged 30, of Crossley Gardens in Halifax fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.
Zain Kayani, aged 30, of Tennyson Street in Halifax fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance.
Kyle Mathieson, aged 34, of Livingstone Street in Halifax fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance or a licence.
Craig Ward, aged 35, of Leeds Road in Halifax fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.
Andrej Tancos, aged 40, of Mayfield Grove in Halifax fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £110 costs, and banned from driving for six months for stopping a vehicle in a zebra pedestrian crossing controlled area.
Craig Smith, aged 49, of West View Crescent in Halifax fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without due care and attention.