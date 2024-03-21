Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elliott Lees, aged 21 and of Lee Lane in Halifax, fined £440 and ordered to pay a £176 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving without due care and attention.

Ryan Peacock, aged 32 and of Melrose Terrace in Elland, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

Josef Pihik, aged 47 and of Queens Road in Halifax, fined £770 and ordered to pay a £308 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for 12 months for driving without due care and attention, failing to stop for police, driving without insurance and without a licence.

The cases were all heard at Bradford Magistrates Court

Barry Godfrey, aged 77 and of Tennyson Avenue in Sowerby Bridge, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

Nadeem Khalid, aged 48 and of Harrow Street in Halifax, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving without due care and attention.

Zishan Rauf, aged 24 and of Sutcliffe Street in Halifax, fined £770 and ordered to pay a £308 victim surcharge and £620 costs for driving without insurance and not being able to produce an insurance certificate.

Zaine Hussain, aged 21 and of Essex Street in Halifax, fined £498 and ordered to pay a £199 victim surcharge and £300 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving without due care and attention and driving while not wearing a seatbelt.

Leon Dibb, aged 35 and of Angel Road in Halifax, fined £66 and ordered to pay a £26 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving while using a hand-held mobile phone.

Liam Phillips, aged 28 and of Highroad Well Lane in Halifax, £583 and ordered to pay a £233 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving without a test certificate or insurance.

David Barron, aged 49 and of Longbottom Terrace in Halifax, fined £60 and ordered to pay a £24 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving while using a hand-held mobile phone.

Jack Dawson, aged 27 and of Smith House Drive in Brighouse, fined £330 and ordered to pay a £132 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for six months, for driving without a licence and a vehicle which did not have every back light in good working order.

Mohammed Saleem, aged 23 and of Pavilion Close in Halifax, fined £220 and ordered to pay a £440 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without due care and attention and without a test certificate.

Ashley Watterson, aged 36 and of Keighley Road in Illingworth, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance or a licence.

Gareth Wall, aged 39 and of Balmoral Place in Halifax, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

