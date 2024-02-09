Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tyler Crabtree, aged 22, of Ovenden Way in Ovenden fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance or a licence.

George Alexander, aged 53, of The Rise in Halifax fined £486 and ordered to pay a £194 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

Ben Bennetts, aged 34, of Clay Street in Sowerby fined £400 and ordered to pay a £160 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance or a licence and speeding.

All these cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court recently

Jason Boyd, aged 53, of Regal Close in Rishworth fined £877 and ordered to pay a £110 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving without insurance or a licence.

Darren Weatherall, aged 42, of High Brockwell in Sowerby fined £237 and ordered to pay a £94 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without due care and attention.

Eramil Tahiraj, aged 40, of Savile Parade in Halifax fined £242 and ordered to pay a £97 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.

Kyle Anderson, aged 31, of Crag Lane in Halifax fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance or a licence.

Paul Dean, aged 56, of Cedar Grove in Elland fined £440 and ordered to pay a £176 victim surcharge and £90 costs for failing to comply with a red traffic light and speeding.

Amir Rashid, aged 29, of Mount Pleasant Avenue in Halifax fined £276 and ordered to pay a £110 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without a licence or insurance.

Ivan Stijelja, aged 43, of Queensway in Halifax fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance or a licence.

David Archibald, aged 55, of Union Street South in Halifax fined £40 for failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from prison.

Dillon Johnson, aged 23, of Beckside in Shelf fined £99 and ordered to pay a £39 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving while using a mobile phone.

Katie Kitson, aged 39, of Hambleton Drive in Halifax fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without reasonable consideration for others using the road.

Philip Bickers, aged 46, of Albert Road in Sowerby Bridge fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance or a licence and failing to comply with a red traffic light.

Hannah Salama, aged 44, of Station Road in Norwood Green fined £360 and ordered to pay a £144 victim surcharge and £135 costs for being the owner of an American pit bull mastiff which was dangerously out of control.

Mohammed Shehzaad, aged 22, of Savile Road in Halifax fined £440 and ordered to pay a £175 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance and driving a vehicle when the registration mark was not fixed to the front of the vehicle in the manner prescribed by the Road Vehicles Regulations.

Connor Walker, aged 26, Talbot Rise in Halifax fined £133 and ordered to pay a £53 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.

Shafakit Ali, aged 25, of Summergate Place in Halifax fined £440 and ordered to pay a £176 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without due care and attention.

Nathan Taylor, aged 33, of Malham Road in Brighouse fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving a vehicle when he was in such a position that he could not have full view of the road and traffic ahead.