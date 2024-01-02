Bradford Magistrates Court results: 8 people from Halifax, Northowram, Brighouse and Lightcliffe who have been up in court
and live on Freeview channel 276
All of these cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.
Harris Aysan, aged 51 of New Lane in Siddal, fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £110 costs for failing to comply with a red traffic light and driving while not wearing a seatbelt.
Claire Le Riche, aged 45 of Churn Milk Lane in Halifax, fined £440 and ordered to pay a £176 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without due care and attention.
Sameer Sattar, aged 18 of Mayfield Gardens in Halifax, fined £220 and ordered to pay a £80 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance or a licence, failing to comply with a red traffic light and failing to stop for police.
Sheena Spinks, aged 51 of Athol Green in Halifax, fined £80 and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.
Lucy Bradbury, aged 26 of Newlands Grove in Northowram, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance or an MOT certificate.
Carlton Balmer, aged 34 of Dean Street in Halifax, fined £300 and ordered to pay a £120 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving without insurance.
Robert McCann, aged 35 of Summerfield Avenue in Brighouse, fined £80 and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without due care and attention.
Nathan Taylor, aged 29 of Sycamore Drive in Lightcliffe, fined £568 and ordered to pay a £227 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without a licence and insurance.