All of these cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Harris Aysan, aged 51 of New Lane in Siddal, fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £110 costs for failing to comply with a red traffic light and driving while not wearing a seatbelt.

Claire Le Riche, aged 45 of Churn Milk Lane in Halifax, fined £440 and ordered to pay a £176 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without due care and attention.

Sameer Sattar, aged 18 of Mayfield Gardens in Halifax, fined £220 and ordered to pay a £80 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance or a licence, failing to comply with a red traffic light and failing to stop for police.

Sheena Spinks, aged 51 of Athol Green in Halifax, fined £80 and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

Lucy Bradbury, aged 26 of Newlands Grove in Northowram, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance or an MOT certificate.

Carlton Balmer, aged 34 of Dean Street in Halifax, fined £300 and ordered to pay a £120 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving without insurance.

Robert McCann, aged 35 of Summerfield Avenue in Brighouse, fined £80 and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without due care and attention.