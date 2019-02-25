Bradford man appears in court in connection with Calderdale burglaries and driving offences

A Bradford man has appeared at magistrates' court charged with burglary and driving offences in Calderdale.

Detectives from Halifax CID arrested and charged a man over a Hanoi Burglary on Rochdale Road, Greetland in the early hours of the morning on February 20.

Jason Hepworth, 48 of Burneston Gardens, Bradford was charged with burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, three attempted burglaries, two vehicle interference, no insurance and driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

He was remanded into custody and appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court and his next court appearance will be at Bradford Crown Court on March 21.

