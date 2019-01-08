Brawl at pub wake saw armed Calderdale man threaten to bite off police officer's nose during arrest

Police officers who arrested a Brighouse man following a disturbance at a pub wake had to use a spit-hood and leg restraints after he threatened to bite off their colleague's nose

Judge David Hatton QC told 34-year-old former plasterer Louis Waddington that he was clearly "a violent and unpleasant man" when in drink, but he was pleased to read that he was now seeking help to address his problems.

In April last year Waddington, of Thornes Park, lost his temper when a man nudged him jokingly while they at a wake being held at the Fleece pub in Elland.

Prosecutor Duncan Ritchie described how Waddington punched the other man and the pair fell over a table.

He said the fight which was broken up by staff left a relative of the deceased very upset and Waddington was escorted outside.

Waddington made offensive comments to the landlady before apologising for his behaviour, but Mr Ritchie said the two men then began fighting again in the function room.

Staff intervened again and Waddington then went into the pool room where he threw a glass at the wall, snapped a cue in two and grabbed a pool ball.

Mr Ritchie said Waddington was threatening people with the broken cue and at one stage he smashed the glass front of a trophy cabinet as he brandished the implement.

Even after police officers arrived and arrested Waddington he struggled violently with them.

"He threatened to bite the arresting officer's nose off," said Mr Ritchie.

"He made to spit at him several times and claimed to have AIDS. A spit-hood and leg restraints had to be used.

"Even at the police station he threatened to follow the arresting officer home and attack him."

Waddington was released under investigation for that incident, but four months later he used a hammer to smash the windows of another man's car in Boothtown and when a neighbour tried to restrain him Waddington swung the hammer at him and bit him on the forearm and shoulder during a struggle in the street.

Eventually another neighbour helped to disarm Waddington who appeared to be intoxicated and smelled of alcohol.

Waddington, who himself suffered a serious hand injury in an attack in Brighouse, was jailed for a total of 28 months after he admitted offences of affray, criminal damage, common assault and threatening a person with an offensive weapon.

Barrister Robin Frieze, for Waddington, said the offences were committed at a time of "emotional upheaval" for his client.

He said since the attack on Waddington his life had taken a significant downward spiral, but following the incident in August last year the defendant had received a great deal of help from his doctor and a psychiatrist.

"He appreciates however that these are serious offences and he is expecting a prison sentence today," conceded Mr Frieze.

"He is deeply sorry for the trouble he has caused. He apologises through me and he's determined there will be no repeat of it."

Judge Hatton imposed a 10-year restraining order which bans Waddington from going to the Fleece pub or from going to the street in Boothtown where he damaged the car.

Waddington is also banned from contacting the car owner or the two neighbours who restrained him.

