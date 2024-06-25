Brazen stone thieves leave huge hole after stealing whole chunk of Halifax pavement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shameless thieves have stolen a whole section of a Halifax footpath.

Heath Road, off Skircoat Road in Savile Park, has been left with a huge hole after the culprits removed several stone paving slabs.

The theft is thought to have happened overnight between Thursday and Friday last week.

CCTV is now being checked to try and identify the thieves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theft happened on Heath Road in Halifax

Calderdale Council’s director for public services, Ian Day, said: “We are aware that a number of stone slabs have unfortunately been stolen from the pavement on Heath Road.

“Our first priority is the safety of people using this footway so as soon as we were alerted to the issue, we immediately responded to make the area safe.

"We will make tarmac repairs early this week.

“We will assess local camera footage and aim to identify the culprits.

"Any evidence will be used to prosecute the individuals involved.”