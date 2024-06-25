Brazen stone thieves leave huge hole after stealing whole chunk of Halifax pavement
Heath Road, off Skircoat Road in Savile Park, has been left with a huge hole after the culprits removed several stone paving slabs.
The theft is thought to have happened overnight between Thursday and Friday last week.
CCTV is now being checked to try and identify the thieves.
Calderdale Council’s director for public services, Ian Day, said: “We are aware that a number of stone slabs have unfortunately been stolen from the pavement on Heath Road.
“Our first priority is the safety of people using this footway so as soon as we were alerted to the issue, we immediately responded to make the area safe.
"We will make tarmac repairs early this week.
“We will assess local camera footage and aim to identify the culprits.
"Any evidence will be used to prosecute the individuals involved.”
Anyone with information about the theft should call police on 101.