Break-in at Halifax town centre restaurant

Anyone with information should call police

A window was smashed at Disco Kitchen in George Square in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

The popular bar and eaterie says it will be open later today.

The break-in happened just three days after thieves smashed their way into Pride and Provenance, next door to The Piece Hall.

The culprits stole £800-worth of stock from the cafe and wine bars in the early hours of Tuesday.

Anyone with information about either incident should call police via 101.