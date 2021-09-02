Brighouse police drugs raid finds £250,000 worth of Cannabis

On Saturday August 28 officers from the Lower Valley Neighbourhoods Policing Team acted on community intelligence relating to the production of cannabis.

Officers attended an address in the Brighouse area where an estimated £250,000 worth of cannabis was seized.

A 36-year-old man was arrested and subsequently charged with the production of cannabis.

Stock image of a cannabis plant (Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the NPT said: "Intelligence given by those in the local community assist officers with tackling criminal activity. We would urge people to come forward and give any information which may assist with investigations.

"Information can be reported by calling 101 or via the website www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.