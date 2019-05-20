Brighouse thief put behind bars for Calderdale house burglaries

A Brighouse man has been sent to jail for house burglaries in the Calderdale area

Paul Horner appeared before Bradford Crown Court in relation to two separate house burglaries in the Hipperholme and Lightcliffe areas.

On the first occasion the 42-year-old was caught on CCTV trying house door handles at 1.20am in the morning. He was quickly identified by local officers.

On the second occasion he was caught having sneaked into an occupied house, removing property and then entering the householders car.

Horner pleased guilty to burglary and was sentenced to six years imprisonment

Detective Inspector Gary Stephenson of Halifax CID, welcomed the sentencing saying: “Paul Horner has for years stolen from those in the Hipperholme and Lightcliffe areas, coming to light on many occasions.

“His imprisonment today not only rids his neighbourhood of an habitual thief but shows our commitment to thoroughly investigating all offences of residential burglary. “

