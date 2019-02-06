Burglar breaks into Calderdale family home and flees with cars in targeted raid

A burglar who targeted a Calderdale family home others and fled with two family cars has been jailed.

Amir Khan, 30 from Toller Lane, Bradford, was jailed at Bradford Crown Court after burgling a property on School Lane, Southowram in the early hours of January 4.

After forcing entry into the house at around 4.55am, Khan and others fled the area with two of the family’s cars – a Seat and a Mercedes.

Officers saw the vehicles leaving the property and tracked the Mercedes to a car park in Brighouse.

Khan tried to run from the car park, but was caught and detained by officers. He was arrested and charged on the same day.

Both the Mercedes and Seat cars were recovered by officers.

Khan was jailed yesterday for 56 months for burglary.

Following sentencing, Detective Inspector Gary Stephenson said: “Khan travelled into Halifax to commit burglary, and he has now received a considerable prison sentence for that offence.

“Our officers are committed to reducing the number of residential burglaries in Calderdale and we will continue to robustly investigate all offences.”

