Burglar jailed after smashing into cars during Calderdale police chase

A man who crashed into cars while trying to flee from police after a burglary in Calderdale has been jailed.

Anthony Ross, aged 29 from Hyde Park Road, Leeds, was jailed at Bradford Crown Court for burglary, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and possession of cannabis.

Just after midnight on January 1, Ross burgled a property on Stocks Gardens, Mytholmroyd, taking the occupant’s Mercedes A Class car.

Officers saw the vehicle leaving the scene before it crashed into parked cars in Northowram. He was arrested from the scene and charged on 2 January.

He was jailed today for three years, five months and has been banned from driving for four years.

Detective Inspector Gary Stephenson, of Calderdale CID, said: “Officers spotted the Mercedes driving on Burnley Road in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

“After signaling for Ross to stop the car, he proceeded to drive dangerously and without regard for people’s safety.

“Thankfully no one was injured, but he did cause damage to other people’s cars. He now has several years in prison to consider his actions.”

