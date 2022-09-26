Burglar stole toys and a bike from Hipperholme nursery

Shane Frayne, of Town Gate, Wyke, had previously been locked up as a so-called “three strikes burglar” back in 2018, and in November and December last year he was committing offences again.

Bradford Crown Court heard today (Monday) how the 30-year-old made a hole in the ceiling of the Pride Gym in Wyke so he could break in late at night to steal cash and an iPhone.

A few days later, another overnight break-in was discovered at a nursery on Bramley Lane, Hipperholme.

Shane Frayne

The court heard Frayne stole children’s toys, a bike and even a bottle of wine and miniatures which had been left as gifts by parents for staff.

Frayne, who had 11 previous convictions for 35 offences, also burgled the home of an elderly woman in Wyke while she was asleep in bed.

He took a Christmas present as well as a handbag containing bank cards, which he later tried to use at a nearby store.

Frayne was linked to that house burglary after a police officer checked CCTV footage.

Frayne pleaded guilty to offences including house burglary, two non-dwelling burglaries, shop theft and fraud.

Recorder Simon Jackson KC jailed Frayne for three years.

Barrister Jayne Beckett, for Frayne, said after his release from prison in 2021 things started quite positively, but he then became caught in a vicious cycle involving drug use and her client lost his way completely.