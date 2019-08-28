Burglars damage Calderdale house locks during 24 hour crime spree

Police officer are investigating a crime spree in Calderdale after seven houses were broken into in the last 24 hours.

A number of burglaries have been reported to the police and all of them have happened in the Todmorden area.

Enquiries are ongoing, but in the reports access has often been gained through damaging doors and locks.

Calderdale police sergeant Anna Law said: "Please check doors and windows are locked, and keys and valuables are not left in view. Please share this advice with any elderly or vulnerable people in your neighbourhood.

"Patrols by local officers are being increased in the area to provide reassurance."

If you have any information about the incidents call the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or Calderdale police on 101.

A number of burglaries in the Todmorden area have been reported to the police

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here.