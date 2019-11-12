Burglars make off with jewellery and games console after Halifax house raid

Police in Calderdale are appealing for help after a house in Halifax was broken into burglars.

The incident happeded between 11.15am and 8pm on November 10 in Heath Lea, Skircoat Green.

Entry was gained after the rear door was forced open The suspects then stole a number of jewellery items and a games console.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information which may assist please contact 101 or via our webchat service on the West Yorkshire Police website."

Information can be passed onto the police by calling the non-emergency number 101 and quoting reference number 13190578336.

Details can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

